



WALPOLE (CBS) – New England Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona left practice and headed straight for Dunkin’ in Walpole, surprising veterans and their families on Monday.

The Navy reservist can also add barista to his resume. Cardona took orders, poured up some coffee and even picked up the tab on Veterans Day.

“Ultimately it’s taking care of those who took care of us,” Cardona said.

The Patriots long snapper also gave away some Keurig machines, K-Cups, and tickets to watch the Pats take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Was nice enough to give us tickets,” one lucky fan wearing a Navy hat said. “He was great, he was fantastic. A true Patriot himself.”

“It’s always special to have fellow service members and veterans in the stands knowing they’re cheering us on and bringing that fighting spirit to our game,” said Cardona.

He even connected with 13-year-old Ryan from Medfield. “I told him my father served in the Marines for four years in Iraq, on active duty,” Ryan said.

Ryan left Dunkin’ with an autographed photo and a reminder that a simple “thank you” to a veteran on this day can go a long way.

“It reminds me of my father,” Ryan said. “He would do the same thing.”