BOSTON (CBS) — The verdict is in on injured Celtics forward Gordon Hayward. He is going to have surgery on his broken left hand.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report news of Hayward’s decision, via the player’s agent. Hayward met with a hand specialist in New York on Monday before deciding on surgery, which will take place Monday afternoon. There is no timetable for his return to the Celtics lineup, but it has been estimated that he’ll miss roughly 4-6 weeks, which would put Hayward’s return sometime in mid-to-late December.
Hayward was having a career-year for the Celtics, averaging averaging 20.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, while shooting 56.4 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from 3-point range heading into Saturday night’s win over the Spurs in San Antonio. He suffered the injury late in the first half, hitting his hand on Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge, who was setting a screen on the play.
Following their Monday morning shootaround, the Celtics talked about having a “next man up” mentality during Hayward’s absence. The team will play their first game following Hayward’s injury on Monday night when they host the Dallas Mavericks in Boston.
