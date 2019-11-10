WILMINGTON (CBS) — A multi-car crash on Interstate 93 in Wilmington early Sunday morning has left one man with life-threatening injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.
State police said they received a call about a serious crash on Interstate 93 north near exit 38 around 1:45 a.m.
Troopers said they discovered that a 21-year-old Woburn man driving a Hyundai Santa Fe had hit a Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 46-year-old Westfield man, causing the Hyundai to go off the road to the right side and the Chevrolet to hit the guardrail on the left side of the road.
The Hyundai came back onto the road, police said, and rolled over. A tractor-trailer driven by a 57-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire man then hit the Hyundai. Later, a 25-year-old Tewksbury woman driving a Nissan Sentra hit the wreckage of the crash.
Police said the driver of the Hyundai suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. The drivers of the three other vehicles were not harmed.
Traffic on the road was detoured until 6:45 a.m. The cause of the crash is not clear, and the crash is still under investigation.
