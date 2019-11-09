DANVERS (CBS) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver on the road following a road rage incident in Danvers Saturday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Police said they received a call about the incident around 7:30 a.m. They said evidence indicated that 31-year-old Matthew Meserve, of Rollingsford, New Hampshire, pointed a gun at another driver while they were driving on Route 95 after an altercation on the road.
Police said they found Meserve driving in Boxford and pulled him over. They said they discovered a fully loaded Taurus Spectrum .380 caliber pistol in the car that Meserve was not licensed to be carrying.
Meserve has been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm without a license and assault with a dangerous weapon among other gun-related charges. His bail is set at $1,000 and he is set to be arraigned Tuesday in Salem District Court.
