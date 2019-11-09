Comments
(TAUNTON) — A car crash in Taunton Friday evening on Route 140 resulted in the death of a Lakeville woman, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Police said that around 9:15 p.m., a 33-year-old Plymouth woman was travelling north in her GMC Envoy when her car collided with a Chrysler 200 which was crossing her lane to enter a ramp.
The passenger in the Chrysler, a 21-year-old Lakeville woman, was found dead at the crash, police said. The driver of the Chrysler, a 22-year-old Acushnet man, was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
The driver of the GMC and her passenger, a 35-year-old Plymouth man, were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
No charges have been filed. The crash is still under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.