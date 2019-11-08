BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are marking the loss of a “beloved member” of their family. The agency mourned the death of K-9 Jager in a Facebook post Friday.
Jager had been with troopers since February 2007 when he was only 14 months old. He was known for his tracking ability and covered eastern Massachusetts on the overnight shift until he retired in 2016.
“During his career, he successfully sniffed out 188 suspects or missing persons. including lost children and missing Alzheimer’s patients,” the agency said. “Many people, whose only contact with Jäger came the night they went missing and he found them, owe their lives and safety to him.”
Jager had been living with his handler Lt. Tim Blackwell’s family after his retirement.
“Like all law enforcement dogs, Jager has earned well his free time over the Rainbow bridge,” police wrote.
