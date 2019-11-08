NBA Fines Marcus Smart For Criticizing OfficialsBoston guard Marcus Smart has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for public criticism of the officiating.

A Few Eye-Popping Stats Show That Patriots' Offense Has Major Room For ImprovementIt's worth spotlighting some numbers and trends from the offense that have to raise a few eyebrows here during the bye week.

AEW Full Gear: Cody Challenging Chris Jericho For ChampionshipChris Jericho will defend his AEW World Championship against Cody Rhodes at Full Gear, with Kenny Omega also scheduled to face Jon Moxley.

Bruins To Open 2020-21 Season In Prague Against NashvilleFor the third time in a decade and the second time in three years, the Boston Bruins are heading overseas.

Marcus Smart Feels Targeted By NBA Referees: 'You Clean It Up Or I Will'Thursday night was a fairly solid evening for the Boston Celtics. Kemba Walker was welcomed back to Charlotte with an outpouring of love and adoration, Gordon Hayward played like a superstar, and the Celtics rolled to a 108-87 win to improve to 6-1 on the season. It was all good ... for the most part.