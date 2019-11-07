Comments
FOXBORO (CBS) – The New England Patriots took time to honor the brave men and women who have served our country. Fifty Vietnam veterans were the focus of a ceremony Thursday at Gillette Stadium.
Each veteran received a pin to recognize them for their service. The Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation also honored 10 Gold Star families.
“This is such an easy thing for us to do,” Josh Kraft said. “We’re called the Patriots on the field, but all of you are the real patriots.”
The veterans were also treated to a lunch and some time on the field.
