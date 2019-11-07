Comments
LYNN (CBS) — Police are searching for a gunman after two people were shot at a Lynn barbershop Thursday afternoon.
Police said they received a call about a shooting at Rudy’s Barbershop on Lewis Street just before 1 p.m.
Two employees of the barbershop were shot, according to police. Rudy Bernabel, the owner of the shop, was shot in the head. The other employee was shot in the upper body.
Both were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment, and their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
A barbershop employee told WBZ-TV a masked man walked up and opened fire.
Police said the shooter ran away from the barbershop after the shooting and has not yet been caught.
No further information has been released.
