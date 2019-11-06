BOSTON (CBS) – A third person in Massachusetts has died from a vaping-related lung injury, the state’s Department of Public Health announced Wednesday. The patient was a man in his 50s from Worcester County who vaped both nicotine and the marijuana ingredient THC.
The state has now received 220 reports of suspected vaping-associated lung injuries. Massachusetts has reported 21 confirmed and 47 probable cases to the Centers for Disease Control.
“My condolences go out to the family of this patient who has died from a vaping-associated lung injury,’’ said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel in a statement. “This disease is serious and potentially fatal and we are continuing to investigate the cause.”
Two women who died from vaping-associated illnesses in the state last month were only vaping nicotine. Half of patients in Massachusetts are under 30 years old.
The state is telling clinicians to ask patients with vaping-related lung injuries to save their vaping materials for possible testing by the FDA.
Gov. Charlie Baker declared a public health emergency and implemented a four-month ban on the sale of vaping products back in September. A judge ruled Tuesday that the ban on medical marijuana vaping products must expire next week unless the Cannabis Commission takes action.
