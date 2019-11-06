BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a certain sign of the season in New England, and a tradition customers look forward to. Holiday cups are back this week at both Starbucks and Dunkin’.
This year’s Starbucks cups feature red, green, and white festive designs. The chain is also selling a reusable red cup with a ‘Merry Coffee’ design.
Over at Dunks, the holiday cups are bright pink with snowflakes, and words that are reminiscent of the holiday season – like Dashin’, Wrappin’, Sleigin’, and Peppermintin’ – all with the brand’s signature missing ‘g’ and apostrophe at the end.
After a one-year hiatus, Peppermint Mocha is BACK, starting November 6! #peppermintbesties #byehaters pic.twitter.com/ZOLm0yX4Eh
— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) November 1, 2019
Both chains also launch some seasonal menu items this week, including holiday favorite coffee flavors.
You must log in to post a comment.