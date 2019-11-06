BOSTON (CBS) — Each and every week, Dan Roche provides a little bit of help for you as you build your weekly fantasy football lineup. So far, he’s been pretty darn good.

Except for last week. Week 9 was a tough one for a lot of folks, and Rochie was no different:

Must Start: Vikings RB Dalvin Cook @ Kansas City 21 attempts, 71 yards, 0 TD, 4 receptions for 45 yards) Stay away: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs Minnesota (7 receptions, 62 yards, 0 TD) Worth the Risk: Jets RB Le’Veon Bell @ Miami (17 attempts, 62 yards, 8 receptions, 55 yads) Matchup I Love More Than Disney: Patriots Defense @ Baltimore (37 points allowed, 1 forced fumble, 2 interceptions, sack)

After a difficult week Rochie will simply pull a Bill Belichick and move “on to Week 10” to make things right. — Or at least try to. He’s been good all season and one bad week won’t deter him. So here are his picks for Week 10:

Must Start: Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston vs. Arizona

I know Winston has been frustrating all season long, but he’s set up for a big day against the Cardinals. Winston was good at Seattle last week completing 29 of his 44 passes for 335 yards with two touchdowns and no picks. In three home games, Winston is averaging 325 yards passing along with five touchdowns, though he’s also thrown a whopping nine interceptions.

However, Arizona has been overly generous to quarterbacks this season, allowing 299 passing yards per game, an NFL-high 24 touchdown passes, and an NFL-low two interceptions.

Stay Away: Detroit QB Matthew Stafford @ Chicago

Despite Stafford playing well and doing all he can to help the 3-4-1 Lions, I’d hesitate to use him at Chicago this weekend. The 3-5 Bears are at home and desperate for a W. In two games last season against Chicago, Stafford averaged 255 yards passing with only two touchdowns and four interceptions. He also was sacked eight times.

Worth The Risk: Tennessee RB Derrick Henry vs. Kansas City

Henry hasn’t had the best of seasons and neither have the Tennessee Titans. Henry is coming off a game where he carried the ball 13 times for 63 yards and a touchdown while catching three passes for 36 yards and a score. The Chiefs, despite doing a good job against Dalvin Cook last week, are giving up 117 yards (plus six touchdowns) on the ground to RBs and an additional 63 yards (and five touchdowns) through the air.

Matchup I Love More Than Disney: New Orleans WR Michael Thomas vs. Atlanta

This is the mismatch of mismatches on paper. The Saints are 7-1 while the Falcons are 1-7. In his last game, with Drew Brees at the helm in a 31-9 romp over Arizona, Thomas was targeted 11 times and had 11 catches for 112 yards and a touchdown.

The Falcons D is allowing 191 yards per game to wide receivers, along with 12 touchdowns to wideouts alone in only eight games.