BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts has been ranked the best state to live in, according to a new report by financial news website 24/7 Wall Street.
The Bay State gets credit for its well-educated population, with more than 45% of residents having a bachelor’s degree or higher. The typical household income is nearly $80,000 a year, which the website says is about $18,000 more than the nationalaverage.
Massachusetts also ranked in the Top 10 for its low poverty rate, and its average life expectancy of 80 years.
24/7 Wall Street based the ranking on a state’s poverty rate, percentage of adults with a bachelor’s degree and life expectancy at birth.
Rounding out the Top 5 are Colorado, New Jersey, Hawaii and Connecticut. Mississippi finished last on the list.
