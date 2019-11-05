BOSTON (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who they say tried to steal a car Monday evening in Boston and instead hit three parked cars.
The victim told police his Volkswagen Passat was parked outside an apartment building on Massachusetts Avenue around 7:45 p.m. As he was putting items in the trunk, a man jumped in the car and drove off.
#WILD VIDEO : A man chases down a thief stealing his car … then JUMPS on the hood as he speeds away. @wbz pic.twitter.com/xgU4C9WsTZ
— Meagan Kolkmann (@MeaganKolkmann) November 5, 2019
The victim said he jumped on the hood of his car to stop the carjacking, but the thief swerved to get him off and ended up hitting three parked cars on St. Botolph Street. The victim was taken to a hospital.
The carjacker ran away.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
