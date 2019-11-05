Celtics May Get Some Much-Needed Size Back Against CavaliersThe Celtics could use a little size in their lineup, and they may get it Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

What's Next For Red Sox Now That J.D. Martinez Has Opted In?J.D. Martinez has decided to stay in Boston. That complicates things for new chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Steelers' Trey Edmunds, Giants' Darius Slayton Among Top Pickup OptionsWith injuries to guys ahead of them on the depth chart, the Steelers running back and Giants wide receiver are options to look at on the waiver wire this week.

ESPN Graphic Adds Crazy Perspective On Patriots' Ridiculous Run Of SuccessSometimes you see something that adds a new layer of perspective, and it shows juuuuust how ridiculous this stretch has been for Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and a few hundred other men who have donned the Flying Elvis since 2001.

Charlie McAvoy Injury Update: Bruce Cassidy Hopeful That D-Man Avoided ConcussionOne Bruins player who didn't get to participate in much celebrating, though, was Charlie McAvoy. The defenseman was hustling back to try to break up a play late in the third period when he ended up sliding into the net and clipping his head on the post.