LONDONDERRY, N.H. (CBS) — Londonderry police are asking for help finding a 3-year-old boy who they believe was abducted by his mother.
Police believe Anthony Nicolosi has been kidnapped by his mother, 46-year-old Malinda Nicolosi, in defiance of a court order that gave full custody of the child to his father.
Malinda Nicolosi was last seen with her son on Friday in Londonderry, police said. They think she is in New Hampshire or Massachusetts driving a silver 2010 Nissan Murano.
Witnesses told police the mother and child may be in several Massachusetts towns, including Fitchburg, Tewksbury, Cambridge or Peabody.
Malinda Nicolosi is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and 117 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anthony Nicolosi is said to be 3 feet tall and about 30 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.
Police ask that anyone who might have seen the pair call (603) 432-1118.
