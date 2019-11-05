BOSTON (CBS) — Monday night was a wild one at the TD Garden, with the Bruins blowing a 3-0 lead, falling behind 4-3, only to storm back with two third-period goals plus an empty-netter to beat the Penguins 6-4.

One Bruins player who didn’t get to participate in much celebrating, though, was Charlie McAvoy. The defenseman was hustling back to try to break up a Pittsburgh scoring chance late in the third period when he ended up sliding into the net and clipping his head on the post.

McAvoy immediately held his head, and after getting attention from the training staff, he skated his way off the ice with blood staining his helmet and shield.

Charlie McAvoy suffers ugly head injury after smashing it off the post pic.twitter.com/IA1jwX6JB5 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 5, 2019

The injury was certainly frightening, but Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is hopeful that the damage is only cosmetic.

“I don’t believe there’s anything more [than the cut],” Cassidy said after the Bruins’ victory. “It happened so late, I have not gotten an update. First thing you’re worried about is a concussion, obviously, but I think it was just the cut in the back of his head.

Cassidy noted that defenseman Torey Krug also sustained some damage after getting kicked in the head area but likewise believed that a major injury was avoided.

“I’m going to assume that’s the worst of their damage will be some sutures, but until I get back in there and get a better read on it, I’ve got nothing else right now,” Cassidy said.

The 21-year-old McAvoy has played all 14 Bruins games this season, leading all skaters with an average of 22:01 of ice time. He has three assists, a plus-5 rating and a 52.9 Corsi For percentage.

The 11-1-2 Bruins get back to work Tuesday night in Montreal. An update on McAvoy is expected around midday on Tuesday.