BOSTON (CBS) — Adding a new receiver to New England’s complex offense is always a gamble. But the addition of veteran pass-catcher Mohamed Sanu already looks like a win for the Patriots.

Sanu was one of the few bright spots in New England’s 37-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. The receiver was on the field for every one of New England’s 67 offensive snaps, and made the most of them. He hauled in 10 receptions (tying a career-high) for 81 yards, including his first touchdown in a Patriots uniform. That score was New England’s first of the game, a much-needed response to Baltimore’s 17-0 start.

Tom Brady went Sanu’s way 15 times in the game, a sure sign that the quarterback trusts his new receiver. Of Sanu’s 10 catches, five went for a New England first downs, plus his touchdown.

Sanu had a modest two catches for 23 yards last week in a rainy win over the Cleveland Browns, his first game with the team after being acquired from Atlanta for a second-round pick.

Brady commended Sanu for his hard work after the defeat, and the receiver was happy with what he was able to do in the loss. But he knows their work is far from done.

“We definitely took a couple strides today,” Sanu said after Sunday’s defeat. “Still got a ways to go.”

Sanu will now have New England’s bye week to get further acclimated with New England’s playbook, and further cement his spot in Brady’s exclusive circle of trust. Receivers being an instant impact are rare in New England, but Sanu appears to have bucked that trend. That should be great news for the struggling New England offense down the stretch.

As for suffering their first loss of the season, the newest Patriot isn’t all that concerned.

“We’re in a great position,” Sanu said of the now 8-1 Patriots. “We’re in a really great position. We’ve just got to go out and work.”