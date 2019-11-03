BOSTON (CBS) – Three puppies up for adoption through Shultz’s Guest House in Dedham were featured this week on Pet Parade.
Harmony came from a group of five puppies whose mother was hit by a car and killed.
A pair of puppies from the same litter, Tango and Salsa, also visited the WBZ-TV studios.
The only thing known about Tango and Salsa’s history is their gender – Tango is a boy and Salsa is a girl. They were found in Tennessee hiding under a gazeebo.
It’s estimated that Tango and Salsa will grow to be about 50-55 pounds. They are three months old and need families who can spend plenty of time with them.
For more information, or to make an appointment to meet dogs up for adoption, visit the Shultz’s Guest House website.
