Pastrnak Sparks Bruins 5-2 Win Over SenatorsDavid Pastrnak had a goal and two assists as the Boston Bruins beat Ottawa 5-2 Saturday night, in a game in which the Senators' Scott Sabourin was taken to a hospital for evaluation after being taken off on a stretcher.

Senators Player Taken To Hospital After Collision During Bruins GameOttawa forward Scott Sabourin has been transported to a hospital for evaluation after being taken from the ice on a stretcher with his head immobilized following a collision with Boston forward David Backes early in the first period of Saturday night's game between the Senators and Bruins.

Patriots TE Matt LaCosse Downgraded To Out; James White Reportedly Travels To BaltimoreThe Patriots will be shorthanded at the tight end position once again on Sunday.

Patriots Reportedly Will Activate Wide Receiver N'Keal Harry Off IRRookie N'Keal Harry has reportedly been activated from injured reserve.

9 NH Cities Set To Vote On Whether To Allow Sports BettingResidents in nine New Hampshire cities will vote on whether to permit in-person sports betting.