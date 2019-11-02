Rockingham, V.T. (CBS) — A Boston produce delivery driver was found shot dead in his truck Friday evening in Vermont, according to Vermont State Police. They are calling the death suspicious.
State police said they responded to a call for a welfare check on the male driver of a box truck on Route 103 in Rockingham around 5:45 p.m. They said troopers found the truck pulled over on the side of the road.
Police said 44-year-old Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, of Boston, was found dead in his truck, appearing to have died from gunshot wounds. He was a delivery driver for Katsiroubas Produce of Hyde Park, and was in Vermont making deliveries.
Fonseca-Rivera was last known to be in Rutland, Vermont around 12:15 p.m. Friday, and was heading south on Route 103, police said. They believe the shooting happened between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., and that it took place close to where the body and truck were found.
An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday. Police believe this was an isolated incident.
They ask anyone with information about the incident to call 802-722-4600.
