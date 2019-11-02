CBSN BostonWatch Now
ROXBURY (CBS) — An 80-year-old man was struck by a taxi cab in Roxbury Saturday afternoon, leaving him with life threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

Police say they got a call around 4:30 p.m. about the accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of Tremont Street and Whittier Street.

The victim suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to the hospital, police said.

The driver remained on scene, according to police. The taxi belonged to United Transportation Group who declined comment.

Police could seen Saturday evening picking up evidence and interviewing witnesses. They were also seen testing the car’s breaks.

It is unclear what caused the crash. No further information has been released.

