ROXBURY (CBS) — An 80-year-old man was struck by a taxi cab in Roxbury Saturday afternoon, leaving him with life threatening injuries, according to Boston police.
Police say they got a call around 4:30 p.m. about the accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of Tremont Street and Whittier Street.
The victim suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to the hospital, police said.
The driver remained on scene, according to police. The taxi belonged to United Transportation Group who declined comment.
UPDATE: Heavy traffic near Boston Police HQ (Tremont and Whittier) as investigators examine the car that struck an 80YO man. They’ve been taking photos and interviewing witnesses. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/xUk2L9BRDT
— Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) November 2, 2019
Police could seen Saturday evening picking up evidence and interviewing witnesses. They were also seen testing the car’s breaks.
It is unclear what caused the crash. No further information has been released.
