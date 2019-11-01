



LEXINGTON (CBS) — Looking to get outside this weekend? Here are some great opportunities to get some exercise.

Battlegreen Run

This weekend, the 24th annual Battlegreen Run will take place on the Lexington Green starting Sunday at 11:15 a.m.

The 5K race has different events for everyone, including a family fun-run and a free food festival with live music.

The run raises nearly $100,000 for local non-profits.

Newton Pumpkin Smash

Newton’s first ever Pumpkin Smash will happen Saturday at 11 a.m.

The family friendly event allows you to smash your Halloween pumpkins for composting.

All candles and decorations must be removed from the pumpkins before smashing, with the exception of paint.

Wrentham Relay For Life

A unique Relay For Life will be held in Wrentham Sunday afternoon.

Participants will tackle a ninja wipe-out course meant to represent the journey for cancer patients and their caregivers.

Tickets are $20 an hour. Money raised will help the American Cancer Society.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Supercharged Entertainment on Washington Street.