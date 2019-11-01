BOLTON (CBS) — Court documents revealed new details in the case against a Nashoba High School teacher who allegedly exchanged nude pictures with a 15-year-old student. A search warrant of Dorothy Bancroft Veracka revealed the incident was first reported to the school back in June.
According to the documents, someone reported the pictures to the principal after the victim showed them. In September, when that person learned Veracka was still at the school, they reported it to police.
Another person told police Veracka was known as the teacher who was “a little too comfortable with students.”
On Tuesday, Veracka was arraigned in Clinton District Court on charges that include possession of child pornography. Prosecutors said she sent nude photos of herself and received lewd pictures from a teenage boy. Veracka is accused of “actively” soliciting the photos.
She is due back in court Nov. 26.
