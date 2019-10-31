REVERE (CBS) — A teenager was hit by a car in Revere Thursday night on her way to go trick-or-treat in Boston.
The 14-year-old girl and her two friends were crossing Route 60 near a rotary heading to a subway station. Her friends saw the incident.
“We all started screaming ‘call 911! Call 911!” said Aya Beno, one of the girl’s friends. “She was walking ahead of us and the car was speeding and hit her.”
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. It is unclear what condition she is in.
Her friends said she was paying attention when crossing the four lanes of traffic, but might not have been in a crosswalk.
Rania Benouardia rushed to the scene to pick up her sister who was traumatized.
“I cried for her. That little girl was like a sister to me,” Benouardia said. “She just told us she was bleeding from her mouth really bad and she got hit really hard.”
The driver stopped down the street, according to the girl’s friends.
