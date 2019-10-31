BOSTON (CBS) — New England’s defense is off to a ridiculous start — a historically ridiculous start — to the season, so it’s only fitting that another Patriots player would be named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Month for October.
That player is cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who had 11 tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions in New England’s four October games, helping the Patriots defense hold opponents to just three touchdowns for the month. A lot of Gilmore’s October damage came in New England’s 35-14 win over the New York Giants, when he had a career-high five passes defensed and one interception.
Gilmore now takes the medal of honor from teammate Devin McCourty, who was the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September. The awards keep coming for the 8-0 New England Patriots, as their players have now earned four NFL honors so far in 2019. Along with Gilmore and McCourty, Kyle Van Noy was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 4 and rookie punter Jake Bailey was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week following Week 3.
The Patriots look to improve to 9-0 on the season when they visit the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.
