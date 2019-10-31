Stephon Gilmore Named AFC Defensive Player Of The MonthNew England's defense is off to a ridiculous start -- a historically ridiculous start -- to the season, so it's only fitting that another Patriots player would be named the AFC's Defensive Player of the Month for October.

Tom Brady Reveals Halloween Costume, Makes Injury Report JokeIf Tom Brady can’t practice on Thursday, Patriots fans know why.

Celtics Rally In Second Half To Beat Bucks 116-105The Celtics used a balanced, barrage of offense to beat the Bucks in their first matchup this season.

Hurley's Picks: Tom Brady's Decline Is FantasticYes, of course Tom Brady is in the midst of his decline. And that decline absolutely kicks ass. It slays. It is the most badass decline in the history of declines.

Tom Brady Pops Up On Patriots' Injury Report With Right Shoulder IssueCall the national guard, alert the president, sound the alarms and send all non-essential government employees to their homes. Tom Brady is on the Patriots' injury report.