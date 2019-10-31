BOSTON (CBS) — A Mass. State Trooper charged with assault and battery for firing at an ATV during an incident last year appeared in Suffolk Superior Court Thursday. Matthew Sheehan pleaded not guilty and was released on personal recognizance following his arraignment.
In February of 2018, police responded to a chaotic scene on Interstate 93 where “approximately 25 to 35 people were riding off-road bikes, motorcycles, and ATVs in a reckless manner in Boston,” state police said at the time.
Prosecutors said Sheehan was one of the 14 troopers trying to get a hold on the situation. He was the only one to fire his gun, injuring a Randolph man.
“The actions of these individuals should not have prompted a trained law enforcement professional to respond with deadly force, as we allege,” said District Attorney Rollins when Sheehan was indicted last month.
He has been suspended without pay since early 2018 when an Internal Affairs case for inappropriate social media postings was opened. He will remain suspended without pay for the duration of the criminal proceedings.
Sheehan was also ordered to turn in all of his guns. His trial is slated to start in June.
