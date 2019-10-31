BOSTON (CBS) — Each and every week, Dan Roche provides a little bit of help for you as you build your weekly fantasy football lineup. So far, he’s been pretty darn good.

Before diving into his Week 9 picks, here’s who Rochie had in last week’s edition:

Must Start: NY Giants running back Saquan Barkley (64 rushing yards, eight receptions, 79 yards, touchdown) Stay Away: Eagles tight end Zack Ertz (two receptions, 20 yards); Saints running back Alvin Kamara (DNP) Worth The Risk: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (21/33, 193 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions) Matchup I Love(d) More Than Disney: Patriots Defense (13 points allowed, five sacks, interception, forced fumble returned for touchdown)

Yet another solid week for Rochie — and hopefully your fantasy team. Now, onto his picks for Week 9:

Must Start: Vikings RB Dalvin Cook @ Kansas City

Cook has been remarkably consistent all season, having rushed for over 100 yards in five of his eight games. Last week, Cook ran for 98 yards and a score while also catching five balls for 79 yards. He should be able to do more of the same against a KC defense that allowed Green Bay running back Aaron Jones to haul in seven passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

Stay Away: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. Minnesota

Taking this one out of curiosity more than anything else as the Vikings defense has yet to give up a touchdown to a tight end this season. They’re also allowing an average of just six catches for 57 yards per game to tight ends.

Kelce is the top tight end in the NFL and goes for a high price. He had four catches (on eight targets) for 63 yards and a touchdown in a loss against Green Bay last weekend. Better off to ignore this week and find value elsewhere.

Worth The Risk: Jets RB Le’Veon Bell @ Miami

This game should be all about the Jets RB. He’s coming off a below average game vs Jacksonville where he ran for only 23 yards on 8 carries while catching just 3 balls for 8 yards. However, HC Adam Gase said this Week that it was his fault for not getting Bell the ball more vs Jaguars. Bell will be facing a Dolphins Defense that’s giving RBs an average of 29 rushes, 142 yds, and a TD on the ground and an additional 4 receptions for 39 yards(and 4 rec TD) in the air.

Matchup I Love More Than Disney: Patriots Defense @ Baltimore

LET’S DO IT AGAIN!

I’m sticking with the New England D even though the crazy numbers have to eventually slow down, right? Through eight games, the Defense/Special Teams has 31 sacks, 19 interceptions (two returned for a touchdown), two blocked punts, and two fumble recoveries returned for a TD.

Lamar Jackson is a dual threat QB with 11 passing touchdowns and 576 yards, plus three rushing scores. But again, this Patriots Defense is special