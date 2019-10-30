



(MARE) – Makayla is described as being a smart, helpful, adventurous, and inquisitive 15-year-old girl of Caucasian descent. She is currently learning how to ride horses but she also enjoys drawing and writing. Makayla likes going to school and spending time with her peers. She interacts well with others and the adults in her life say Makayla is pleasant and considerate.

Makayla is legally free for adoption and can be placed in an active one or two-parent family with at least one female caretaker. She will need to be the youngest or only child in the home. The ideal family for Makayla is one that is patient, and provides consistent structure and follow through in her everyday life. It would also be beneficial if her future family supported ongoing contact between Makayla and her sister.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.