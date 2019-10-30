As the second largest city in New England, Worcester, Massachusetts is a vibrant college town! New and trendy restaurants as well as a collaboration between the city, Chamber of Commerce, business leaders, hospitals, and the 11 college and universities has created a city that provides abundant internship and career opportunities for students.
As stated in a recent New York Times article, “Long a college town, Worcester now looks the part.” The colleges collaborated through the Higher Education Consortium of Central Massachusetts (HECCMA) to provide a glimpse – from the student perspective – showcasing how students feel about their “college town.”
HECCMA is an association of public and private accredited colleges and universities in Central Massachusetts committed to working collaboratively to further the missions of member institutions. Current member institutions are as follows:
• Anna Maria College
• Assumption College
• Becker College
• Clark University
• College of the Holy Cross
• Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine, Tufts University
• MCPHS University
• Quinsigamond Community College
• UMass Medical School
• Worcester Polytechnic Institute
• Worcester State University
HECCMA is an IRS designated 501c3 non-profit organization. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent of law.
