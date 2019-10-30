WEATHER ALERT:Strong Winds, Rain Expected For Halloween
Filed Under:Boston News, Governor Charlie Baker, Vaping, vaping ban


BOSTON (CBS) – A judge has rejected the latest challenge to the state’s vaping ban.

This challenge was filed by a vaping industry trade group, which argued the governor’s rewritten band was still illegal.

On Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker confirmed a second person died from a vaping-related lung illness.

The Health Department said the victim was a woman in her 40s from Middlesex County who vaped nicotine.

The state has had 204 suspected cases of vaping-related pulmonary illnesses, 61 of which were reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as confirmed or probable. A majority of the cases are occurring in people under 30.

