BOSTON (CBS) – A judge has rejected the latest challenge to the state’s vaping ban.
This challenge was filed by a vaping industry trade group, which argued the governor’s rewritten band was still illegal.
On Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker confirmed a second person died from a vaping-related lung illness.
The Health Department said the victim was a woman in her 40s from Middlesex County who vaped nicotine.
The state has had 204 suspected cases of vaping-related pulmonary illnesses, 61 of which were reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as confirmed or probable. A majority of the cases are occurring in people under 30.
