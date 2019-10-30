BOSTON (CBS) — As expected, the Patriots have made their choices for activation from injured reserve. First it was rookie receiver N’Keal Harry, and now it is left tackle Isaiah Wynn.
Wynn was present on the Patriots’ practice field on Wednesday, which indicated that the team has selected him to be designated to return from injured reserve.
Wynn will not be eligible to play until Week 12, but he can practice with the team until then.
Here we go and the @Patriots back on the practice field today. 100 percent attendance. Isaiah Wynn and new kicker Nick Folk were on the field. #Patriots #WBZ pic.twitter.com/lAVaBv7wZA
— Levan Reid (@LevanReid) October 30, 2019
The team has yet to actually activate Harry, though he can be activated as late as Saturday in order to be eligible to play on Sunday night in Baltimore.
Teams are allowed to designate two players who are placed on IR after the final 53-man roster is set.
Wynn, the Patriots’ top pick in 2018, started at left tackle in the first two games of this season, before suffering a turf toe injury in Miami. He missed his entire rookie season due a torn Achilles.
With the Patriots selecting Wynn for returning from IR, the season is officially over for James Develin, Stephen Gostkowski, Jakob Johnson and Josh Gordon.
