CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBS/AP) — Investigators are trying to identify two bodies found buried at a South Texas beach amid the search for a missing New Hampshire couple.
The Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy located a woman’s remains Sunday in a shallow grave on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi. Chief Deputy Jaime Garza says a man’s body was discovered Monday beneath the first body.
Authorities suspect foul play. The remains have been transported to a medical examiner.
Garza says it’s too early to say whether the bodies are connected to the search for 48-year-old James Butler and his wife, 46-year-old Michelle. The New Hampshire couple had been traveling in their RV since June 2019 and was last seen setting up camp on Burner Beach in Corpus Christi on October 14.
Four days later, authorities tracked their RV crossing the United States-Mexico border, and a description verified it was not James behind the wheel.
Family members fear the bodies belong to James and Michelle Butler, but there has not yet been confirmation.
