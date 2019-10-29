



BOSTON (CBS) — There has been a whole lot of chatter about Tom Brady’s future with the Patriots, which has befuddled the quarterback. Sure, Brady is in a contract year, but that has been the case since he re-did his deal in August.

If you’re wondering where all of this speculation is coming from, so is Brady. Reports have been feverish that the GOAT may graze elsewhere next season, or may just hang up his cleats and retire. Why all of this is coming out halfway through the season remains a mystery to Brady, which he hammered home again Monday night during his weekly interview with Westwood One’s Jim Gray.

“None of it is brought on by the things that I have said,” Brady told Gray. “Again, I said last week nothing has changed with my status of my team and my standing. I have really been focused on my job. A lot of the hype, a lot of the media speculation is just that.”

Brady thinks people are focusing on what will happen in February and March rather than in November. He doesn’t fault the media for this, but it’s not the way he operates.

“It is probably that time of year where you don’t need to focus on so much on the wins and losses, you staring to focus on a lot of other things. I think the media has the right to do that,” he said. “I certainly don’t. I am focused on what I need to do this year and we’re off to a good start. I want to capitalize here in the second half of the year and that is where I am at personally.

“I don’t know why it is being brought up. I had a good quote that came to mind that someone told me, ‘The past and the future are in the mind. I am in the now.’ I think that is a great way to live life,” said Brady. “I am not thinking about many things beyond this week. There’s some family things I am thinking about with the holidays coming up, but outside of that I am thinking about football and how I can be the best for the New England Patriots.”

Brady did take a moment to glimpse into the future, as the 42-year-old reiterated his desire to play until he’s 45. He told WEEI on Monday that he was “on borrowed time” in football, but sounded pretty confident that he’s set himself up to play another three seasons.

“Yeah, I certainly hope so,” Brady told Gray. “You’re right, I have expressed that. A lot of times I think it is important for athletes to have short-term goals and long-term goals. I have set that number for a long time and I work pretty hard at it every day. I think that is part of me being a professional giving my best to the team, making sure my body is in great condition that I am able to take the field. I take a lot of pride in that.

“A lot of it is, I am not a robot out there. It is a lot of time and energy and I enjoy putting my time and energy in those places and taking care of myself. Hopefully affording myself the ability to play as long as I want to play. I also really love the sport and I enjoy playing. Not many things have changed on that front,” Brady added.

Brady and the 8-0 Patriots will next visit the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football before hitting their bye week.