BOSTON (CBS) — The clock continues to tick toward the NFL trade deadline, and though the Patriots don’t have a tremendous amount of salary cap space, they remain active on all fronts.
The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Tuesday that the Patriots remain interested in Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert.
Howe noted that the Bengals’ price remains high, so it’s unclear if a deal might agreed upon before the 4 p.m. deadline.
The Patriots are among the teams that have shown the most interest in Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert, per source. Not sure if the Bengals will relax the price enough to trade him.
— Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 29, 2019
Eiftert, 29, is in his seventh NFL season, though he was limited to just seven total games played across three of those seasons. He’s caught 23 passes for 192 yards and one touchdown for the struggling, winless Bengals this season, and he’s caught 165 passes for 1,908 yards and 22 touchdowns in 51 career games.
The 6-foot-6, 255-pound tight end carries a low cap hit and will be a free agent in the offseason.
The Bengals are clearly open to change, as the team reportedly decided to bench veteran quarterback Andy Dalton in favor of rookie Ryan Finley.
