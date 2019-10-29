FRANCESTOWN, N.H (CBS) — A New Hampshire mother says the decorations she has put at her teenaged son’s grave have been repeatedly removed by the cemetery. Christina Wohle’s 18-year-old son, Cole, died from a heart attack shortly after a rodeo competition in 2016.

She said Cole had a sense of humor so she is annoyed that the cemetery keeps removing the skeleton wearing a cowboy hat she placed at his plot.

“The decoration was put up to bring a laugh and smile to people who visit Cole and many do, young and old alike. The decoration was not meant to make anyone upset, or to be disrespectful to others. Cole loved Halloween and this was just a way to share his love for a holiday and his humor with others,” Wohle said.

The cemetery claimed the display interferes with weekly mowing. But Wohle said it was removed twice in three days and there’s no grass at her son’s headstone.

“I believe that kindness goes a long way, a simple phone call from them instead of taking the decorations down would of been a different story,” said Wohle.

She added, “We had great response from people in the town when the decoration was first put up.”

WBZ-TV reached out to the cemetery for comment but have not heard back.