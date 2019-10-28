SOUTHBORO (CBS) – A Southboro couple was charged with hosting an underage drinking party at their home. It was the second time police broke up a large party at the home is about five months.
Police were called to a Lynbrook Road home Saturday around 9 p.m.
When officers arrived, they spoke with Amandeep Khurana, 53, and his wife, Manpreet Khurana, 51. The couple allowed police to check the home.
Once inside, police allegedly found an “overwhelming odor of alcoholic beverages” and at least 20 juveniles on the patio. Police also estimated about 60-70 partygoers ran from the basement toward Main Street.
Seven people were detained, all from Southboro and Northboro. They were released to their parents.
Amandeep and Manpreet Khurana were charged with procuring liquor to a person under 21 and noisy and disorderly home. They will be summonsed to appear in Westboro District Court.
In May, Manpreet Khurana was charged after a similar incident at the home. During that party, one juvenile was taken from the house by ambulance. The charge of procuring liquor for a person under 21 was later dismissed.
