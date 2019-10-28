Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Have you ever had trouble making a decision and decided to “sleep on it”? Now researchers at Northwestern University have been able to improve problem-solving during sleep.
They presented dozens of participants with puzzles associated with different sounds. Then they exposed them to the sounds associated with the puzzles they couldn’t solve while they slept.
The next morning, there was a 55-percent improvement in the ability to solve the brainteasers after hearing the associated sounds, suggesting that sleep can be manipulated to help improve thinking the next day.
