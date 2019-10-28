Another Chiefs Loss Makes Patriots' Road To AFC's Top Spot Even SmootherWhat we do know with a near-certainty is that the Patriots will enter the postseason as the top seed in the American Football Conference.

Marchand, Bergeron Lead Bruins To 7-4 Win Over RangersThe Boston Bruins scored four times in the second period and beat the New York Rangers 7-4 on Sunday night.

Robert Kraft Gives Game Ball To Bill Belichick, Takes Jab At Jets After Win No. 300Win No. 300 came against the Browns, which was fitting. Yet it was last week's win that had Robert Kraft particularly tickled during his game ball presentation.

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots's 14-Point Win Over BrownsThe Patriots beat the Browns by two touchdowns. It wasn't all perfect, so here are the Ups and the Downs.

Belichick Gets 300th Career Win, As Patriots Roll Past Browns, 27-13The victory train rolls on for the undefeated New England Patriots.