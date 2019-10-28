ROCKLAND (CBS) – A woman was drunk and speeding when she crashed her car into a pizza restaurant and it burst into flames in Rockland overnight, police said.
The Hyundai drove through the front of Mike’s Pizza on Union Street just before midnight. When firefighters arrived, the car was on fire, so they evacuated the nine apartment units above as they searched the restaurant and put out the flames.
The woman who was driving the car, later identified as 40-year-old Lauren Hutcheon of Rockland, got out on her own. She was taken to the hospital with what were described as “non-life-threatening injuries.”
Police said she’s now charged with OUI liquor, speeding, negligent operation, failure to stop and failing to drive in the right lane.
Overnight, Rockland Firefighters responded to Mike's Pizza for a car into the building on fire. Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, search the restaurant and search and evacuate the apartments on the second floor. The driver was transported to the hospital for evaluation. pic.twitter.com/A1CCa4NNPZ
— ROCKLAND FIREFIGHTERS (@RocklandFire) October 28, 2019
A few hours later, the building commissioner allowed residents to go back into their apartments once the power was turned back on.
