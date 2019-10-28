



BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins paid a visit to patients at Boston Children’s Hospital on Monday, but they did not look like the Boston Bruins. Instead, they were dressed as characters from Toy Story 4 — or most of them.

The Bruins made their annual Halloween visit to Boston Children’s on Monday, and as usual, their costumes did not disappoint. Players were dressed up as Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Forky and other favorites from the Disney flick, as they spent time visiting with children at the hospital.

Patrice Bergeron was perfect as Buzz Lightyear, and Charlie McAvoy made up one big alien toy. With no Rex or Hamm costumes big enough for them (or something like that), David Pastrnak and Brandon Carlo opted to with generic (but awesome) T-Rex and pig costumes, respectively.

Elsewhere, Charlie Coyle went as Jesse while Torey Krug was Mr. Potato Head. Danton Heinen enjoyed some time as sheriff Woody, while Matt Grzelcyk rounded out the group as Forky.

The Bruins visit Boston Children’s a lot throughout the season, but Monday’s trip is one of their favorite every year.

“To do any little thing that puts a smile on their face, it’s part of our duty as professional athletes,” said Krug, who added that Toy Story is one of his favorite movies.

“This is very easy for us to come here and spend a few hours of our day, and brighten up some of those kids’ day and have some fun with it,” said Bergeron. “I’m happy to be here.”

Bergeron may be the veteran of Monday’s group, but he didn’t get first pick of the costumes. So he was pretty surprised when Buzz was still available.

“There were a few guys before me, and somehow Buzz was still available. I was pretty happy with that; that’s my son’s favorite character,” he explained. “I’ll go home in it and he’ll get a big kick out of it.”

Bergeron, however, joked that he won’t be wearing the costume on the ice Tuesday night when the Bruins host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This marks the ninth year that members of the Bruins dressed up and visited kids at Boston Children’s to celebrate Halloween. Past costumes have included characters from movie Frozen, Star Wars, Despicable Me and superheroes.