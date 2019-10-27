BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots may be heavy favorites on Sunday against the visiting Cleveland Browns, but the job of protecting Tom Brady has become a bit of a tall task.
Starting right guard Shaq Mason is inactive for Sunday’s game, as he’s been dealing with an ankle injury this week.
For a line that already has Marshall Newhouse filling in for Isaiah Wynn at left tackle and Ted Karras filling in for David Andrews at center, Mason’s absence will certainly apply some pressure to Dante Scarnecchia to both keep Brady upright and establish a running game.
In Mason’s place will likely be James Ferentz, who played this past Monday night as a goal line fullback on one of the Patriots’ rushing touchdowns vs. the Jets. The Patriots might also use Jermaine Eluemunor, too.
Mason did miss two games last year, with the Patriots beating the Packers at home and losing to the Titans on the road without him.
On the positive injury front, Patrick Chung and Rex Burkhead are both active for New England.
The full list of inactives for Patriots-Browns is below.
PATRIOTS
TE Matt LaCosse
TE Ryan Izzo
CB JoeJuan Williams
G Shaq Mason
RB Damien Harris
DL Byron Cowart
BROWNS
WR Taywan Taylor
WR Damion Ratley
S Damarious Randall
S Sheldrick Redwine
DE Chris Smith
OT Kendall Lamm
DT Eli Ankou
