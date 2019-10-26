WORCESTER (CBS) — Worcester police say officers suffered injuries such as having hair ripped out of their heads, bites and punches trying to break up a fight at a beer garden early Saturday morning.
Police said around 12:30 a.m., an officer saw a fight break out at the Beer Garden on Franklin Street and called for back up. The bar decided to close and police helped get the crowd of hundreds out of the bar as more fights broke out.
When an officer tried to break up one fight, police said a man pulled out a large chunk of her hair and kicked another officer. As officers struggled with the man, a large crowd surrounded them, taunting them.
Police said one woman tried to take a baton from an officer trying to complete an arrest, and when he tried to stop her, she bit his arm hard enough to cause bleeding.
Another woman broke through the crowd, grabbed an officer trying to arrest someone and punched them in the face, according to police. Other people involved in the fight tried to grab and kick officers as they arrested people.
Five people were charged in connection with the incident. The charges include assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. They are set to be arraigned in Worcester District Court Monday.
