PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) — Two drivers were rushed to the hospital after a crash on Mammoth Road early Saturday. According to police, a drunk driver crossed over the double line, hit a car and then drove off the road.

Angela Lavallee, 55, of Hudson, N.H., was “intoxicated and caused the collision,” police said. She received non-life threatening injuries.

Tracy Malfy, 40, of Tyngsboro, M.A. also received non-life-threatening injuries as the result of the crash. Police said Malfy tried to avoid Lavallee’s car as it traveled over the yellow line but was unable to.

Pelham, NH Police said this car ended up in the woods after a crash on Mammoth Road (Photo Via Pelham Police)

Lavallee’s car “continued traveling for another 400 feet after the collision, went off the road into the woods and came to a rest after snapping a telephone pole guy-wire,” police said.

Both cars were severely damaged.

Police said a drunk driver hit this car overnight on Mammoth Road in Pelham, NH (Photo Via Pelham Police)

Lavallee was arrested for driving while intoxicated and criminal mischief. She will be arraigned at Salem District Court on Nov. 4th.

