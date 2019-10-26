Patriots-Browns News, Notes And Fun FactsWBZ-TV's Levan Reid checks in with some news, notes and fun facts ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Browns clash at Gillette Stadium.

Celtics Rally Late To Beat Raptors 112-106The Boston Celtics held off the Toronto Raptors 112-106 on Friday night.

Red Sox Hire Chaim Bloom As New General ManagerThe Boston Red Sox have hired Chaim Bloom as the new head of baseball operations.

What To Watch For When Patriots Host BrownsAny team can win on any given Sunday, so here are the four areas to watch once this game kicks off in the late-afternoon window on Sunday.

Bill Belichick Does Not Plan On Becoming A Meteorologist After Coaching Career EndsBill Belichick is arguably the single most prepared coach in the history of sports. But there's one thing that even he can't ever truly and properly prepare for: the weather.