PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) — Two drivers were rushed to the hospital after a crash on Mammoth Road early Saturday. According to police, a drunk driver crossed over the double line, hit a car and then drove off the road.
Angela Lavallee, 55, of Hudson, N.H., was “intoxicated and caused the collision,” police said. She received non-life threatening injuries.
Tracy Malfy, 40, of Tyngsboro, M.A. also received non-life-threatening injuries as the result of the crash. Police said Malfy tried to avoid Lavallee’s car as it traveled over the yellow line but was unable to.
Lavallee’s car “continued traveling for another 400 feet after the collision, went off the road into the woods and came to a rest after snapping a telephone pole guy-wire,” police said.
Both cars were severely damaged.
Lavallee was arrested for driving while intoxicated and criminal mischief. She will be arraigned at Salem District Court on Nov. 4th.
