CHICOPEE (CBS) — A Boston youth football coach was arrested for disorderly conduct Saturday afternoon after an incident at a football game in Chicopee.
Chicopee police said an officer stationed at Chicopee Comp, a youth football game between a Boston and Chicopee team, was alerted by parents that a fight was taking place on the field just before 1 p.m.
As the officer entered the field, police said they saw a crowd of over 20 people holding back adults who looked like they were fighting. A Chicopee coach told the officer a Boston coach, who was later identified as 28-year-old Daniel McKoy, was being aggressive towards others.
The officer saw several people holding McKoy back, according to police. As the officer approached, he heard McKoy say “Lets take this outside, lets see what you got.”
Police said McKoy was allegedly “extremely agitated and flailing his arms around.” They said the officer tried to calm the situation, but McKoy refused to speak with the officer.
Other officers then arrived on scene and began to clear the field, police said. After many failed attempts, the officer got McKoy to give him his name, but McKoy allegedly continued to yell loudly and refused to calm down.
Witnesses told police that players were hurling racial slurs at each other and coaches on both teams had attempted to investigate the incident. At this point, they said, McKoy allegedly began provoking others to fight.
McKoy has been released on personal recognizance.
