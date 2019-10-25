



BEDFORD (CBS) — It’s the weekend before Halloween. Are you ready to get your scare on, or in search of family-friendly fun?

Here are some spooky events happening around New England.

First Parish Haunted House Bedford

Get ready for eye-popping surprises with two nights of terror at the First Parish Haunted House in Bedford.

A multi-generational cast of characters will be spooking guests of all ages Friday and Saturday within the three floors of the 202-year-old church on the town common.

Boston Waterfront Dog Costume Contest

Halloween is going to the dogs along Boston’s waterfront. On Sunday, the Friends of Fort Point Channel are hosting a dog costume contest.

Check out adorable pups as they strut their stuff along the water. There will also be a pumpkin pageant featuring creative carvings of nearby businesses.

Beer and wine will be available for adults, as well as face painting for the kids.

Created By Festival at Boston Children’s Museum

It’s all about creative thinking at Boston’s Children’s Museum this weekend. The Created By Festival begins Friday with hands-on activities with artists, engineers and inventors.

The focus is on imagination and creation as kids get to try out a variety of activities and watch performances.

The event runs through Sunday.