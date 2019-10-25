CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston Fire Department, Boston News, West Roxbury News

WEST ROXBURY (CBS) — An off-duty Boston firefighter came to the rescue Friday morning when he saved a person from a burning home in West Roxbury.

The Boston Fire Department tweeted that the firefighter saw smoke from coming from a window in the house on Willow Street and kicked down the door to rescue a resident and two birds.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to the department.

Damage to the home is estimated to be around $500,000. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

