SALEM, N.H. (CBS) — In an ongoing saga, the town of Salem, New Hampshire is trying to fine a former owner of a house more than $200,000 for leaving a yard full of printer boxes.
The town is arguing that former owner of the property Michael Bates, of Salem, should pay the town’s legal bills and fines for all the days the McLarnon Road property broke the town’s rules about outside storage and trash.
In their complaint, the town alleges that it sent Bates letters notifying him of the violations and that the Salem Fire Department notified him of the boxes being a fire hazard, but that no action was taken.
Neighbors previously complained, and said they saw rats on the property.
The home was sold in August and the boxes were then cleaned up.
