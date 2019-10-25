LOWELL (CBS) — Lowell police arrested one of two men who allegedly forced their way into a home in Lowell dressed as police officers Friday morning.
Police said officers responded to a report of a home invasion on Corbett Street around 9:40 a.m. A witness had heard the victims yelling from the home and went inside to find them. The suspects ran away before the witness found the victims.
Both men told the victims they were police officers and wore a badge and handgun, according to police. They then forced their way into the home and tied up the victims.
Willmann Rivadeneira, 35, of Chelmsford, was arrested for armed home invasion in connection with the incident. He will be arraigned in Lowell District Court Monday.
Police are still investigating to identify the other suspect. They said the incident was not random.
A police search in the area disrupted commuter rail service Friday morning.
