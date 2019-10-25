BOSTON (CBS) — Felicity Huffman was released early from prison Friday after serving time in connection with the college admissions bribery scandal. The “Desperate Housewives” actress was sentenced to 14 days in a federal facility in Dublin, California, but she only served 11 days.
It is not clear yet why she was released early.
In May, she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for paying $15,000 to the scam’s mastermind to boost her daughter’s SAT scores.
Huffman was the first of more than 30 parents charged in the college admissions scandal to serve her sentence.
In court last month, Huffman read from a piece of paper and apologized to the judge, her daughters and her husband, actor William H. Macy. “I am deeply ashamed of what I have done,” she told the judge. “At the end of the day, I had a choice to make. I could have said, ‘no.’”
