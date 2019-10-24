FOXBORO (CBS) – A Rhode Island man is accused of stealing items from the Patriots Hall of Fame at Gillette Stadium – but he didn’t get very far. The man was captured in the parking lot wearing a game-worn Tom Brady jersey.
On Thursday, Foxboro Police Officer Joseph Godino and Sgt. David Foscaldo helped Patriots security find 33-year-old Zanini Cineus of Providence in the plaza parking lot. He was allegedly wearing the stolen Brady jersey under his jacket. The jersey is reportedly worth $10,000.
Foxboro Police said Cineus stole other memorabilia as well.
He was arrested and charged with larceny. He reportedly pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Wrentham District Court. According to the Attleboro Sun Chronicle, the Brady jersey is worth $10,000.
This isn’t the first time a stolen Brady jersey made headlines. The FBI helped track down two of Brady’s Super Bowl jerseys that were stolen from the team’s locker room.
