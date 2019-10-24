BOSTON (CBS) — At this point, the fiery debates about whether or not Rob Gronkowski will return to the NFL appear to have died down. Gronkowski himself has done a good job of putting out those fires.
But that doesn’t mean the newest Fox analyst doesn’t enjoy watching his old pals play every week, and that was clearly evident in Gronkowski’s latest open letter addressed to Bill Belichick himself.
In a funny little video posted by Uninterrupted, a red wine-sipping Gronkowski read aloud his “Dear Bill” letter, in which he explains how happy he was to see the head coach smiling during the fourth quarter of Monday night’s shutout of the Jets.
“Even bigger than the win was a rare moment in the fourth quarter,” a gleeful Gronkowski said. “You smiled! Through nine seasons and even three Super Bowls, I’ve never seen you with such pure joy on the field.”
Gronkowski also made sure to show a new Belichick-themed emoji.
Dear Bill Belichick,
Through 9 seasons and 3 Super Bowls, I've never seen you with such pure joy on the field. 😐#SincerelyYours, @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/oKAGwcRq9Q
— UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) October 24, 2019
Gronkowski ended his letter with a simple message: “Miss you. Sincerely yours, Roberto.”
Maybe that’ll make up for Gronk referring to Belichick as “The Grinch” during the pregame show on Sunday.
If Belichick ends up getting asked about the video, it’s more than likely that he’ll quickly remind the media that he’s not on Instaface, or Snapface, or anything of the sort.
You must log in to post a comment.